    Croatia tramples World Cup photographers, then apologizes with kisses

    Morgan Sung

    Happy World Cup, everyone!

    Team Croatia was (understandably) hyped while celebrating a much-needed goal against England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. In the midst of their victory charge, the team accidentally trampled a few unsuspecting photographers who were just trying to do their jobs. 

    SEE ALSO: England fans storm London IKEA after World Cup win over Sweden

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9757260cj) Croatia players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia Russia Soccer WCup Croatia England, Moscow, Russian Federation - 11 Jul 2018

    Image: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    The photographers kept on snapping though.

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9757294ci) Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia Russia Soccer WCup Croatia England, Moscow, Russian Federation - 11 Jul 2018

    Image: Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    The incredibly sweet Croatian players apologized by helping the photographers to their feet, and much like an overbearing grandma during the holidays, smothering them in hugs and kisses. If they had more time, Team Croatia probably would have asked, "Did you eat?" before pinching the photographers' cheeks. 

    Viewers agreed that the moment was one of the most wholesome things on television.

    And fellow journalists dreamed of being that photographer. 

    Croatia won 2 -1 against England on Wednesday, dashing English dreams as Croatia advances to the finals. 

    WATCH: Neymar's World Cup 'injury' gives us the top-notch memes we've been waiting for

    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f86242%2f9f38cfa5 91ed 46cb b242 d171d0106eff