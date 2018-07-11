Croatia tramples World Cup photographers, then apologizes with kisses

Happy World Cup, everyone!

Team Croatia was (understandably) hyped while celebrating a much-needed goal against England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. In the midst of their victory charge, the team accidentally trampled a few unsuspecting photographers who were just trying to do their jobs.

Croatia players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia

Image: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

#CRO piled on top of the photographers after scoring a huge extra time goal pic.twitter.com/FPaDQoEepn — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 11, 2018

The photographers kept on snapping though.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia

Image: Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The incredibly sweet Croatian players apologized by helping the photographers to their feet, and much like an overbearing grandma during the holidays, smothering them in hugs and kisses. If they had more time, Team Croatia probably would have asked, "Did you eat?" before pinching the photographers' cheeks.

Team Croatia apologizes to photographers after accidentally trampling them celebrating a goal in the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FMlkr0cIyE — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) July 11, 2018

My favorite moment of the World Cup so far. Croatia accidentally knock over and dog pile on photographer. Then they all kiss him and celebrate with him. #CROvENG #EnglandvsCroatia pic.twitter.com/3nvFC3I2lI — Kyle Saylor (@Robotized) July 11, 2018

Viewers agreed that the moment was one of the most wholesome things on television.

The Croatian players celebrating that goal, crashing into the photographers area, and then apologizing to the camera man and giving him a kiss on the head is the best moment of this World Cup. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) July 11, 2018

Awesome that Vida just kissed the photographer that Croatia ended up piling on to. — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 11, 2018

And fellow journalists dreamed of being that photographer.

Croatia won 2 -1 against England on Wednesday, dashing English dreams as Croatia advances to the finals.