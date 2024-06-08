Crittenden Co man faces 25 counts of cyber child porn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Crittenden County man is facing 25 counts of computer child pornography after Crittenden County deputies got a warrant and seized his cell phone Friday night.

The sheriff’s department said its Criminal Investigation Division and Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force members arrested Gregory Thomas Glover, 49, after receiving a cyber tip from the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

“I am very proud of the commitment of these Investigators and the work they have done since joining the task force, and we will remain committed to the safety of our children and the pursuit of Child predators,” said Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.

The Highland Park man was booked in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Glover is scheduled to appear in West Memphis District Court on Monday for a bond hearing and arraignment on the charges.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.