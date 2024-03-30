Critics want specifics in land plan

Mar. 30—HIGH POINT — Critics of High Point's proposed new land-use plan say it's short on specifics for how to turn vision into reality.

In written comments submitted to the city about the High Point 2045 draft, some residents said it should spell out more clearly what the city needs to do to bring about the potential growth concepts that are outlined in the plan for different areas.

"The implementation tools and strategies of the draft plan are very weak and mostly missing," said Lee Burnette, the city's former longtime planning director, who retired in 2021.

The plan lays out growth frameworks for 16 "activity centers" around the city, including at N. Main Street and Hartley Drive/N. University Parkway.

The draft states, "This commercial district includes several big box developments situated around the intersection with large parking lots that could be utilized for residential and mixed-use infill development."

Burnette said the plan should include information about the regulations that might be necessary to shape this type of development at this location.

It should also detail the types of public investments needed to spark redevelopment in other proposed activity centers, such as Washington Street, and around the intersections of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Scientific Street, S. Main Street and Market Center Drive and Westchester Drive and Burton Avenue.

"It needs to be clearly understood that centers such as the Washington Street Center will not occur under current or typical economic market conditions and that an investment catalyst will be needed for these centers to develop as envisioned," Burnette said. "Otherwise, expectations will be created that these centers will naturally occur just by the adoption of the plan alone and that the support for the necessary implementation tools will not be required."

The plan also recommends that the city preserve about 6,000 acres on High Point's fringes as open space to help redirect growth inward.

"Tax dollars should not be allowed to go to purchase vacant lots for open space. That's ridiculous. We have more than plenty of parks in High Point," Kalie Levina wrote to the city. "This shows you don't care about the housing crisis many citizens are facing at the moment. No plan to buy land for development of affordable housing?? I'm not sure who you interviewed, but it wasn't younger residents who have no ability to buy homes and have no options to rent apartments in the area."

Levina said the city needs to allow greater density of housing and more options for things like duplexes.

"Another thing: No one wants to go to the south end of town," she said. "It's not safe. In order to draw the attention of real estate developers, you need to make the area appealing for them to spend millions of dollars on property (so it won't) sit empty or close within the year from crime."

Other commenters supported the open space preservation goals.

"My favorite parts of the plan are redirecting growth inward and protecting open space," said Robin Davis. "Open space is mentioned 54 times in the plan. I love that! And I agree with 59% of the people who favor a bond or line item in the budget (to fund open space preservation). All of the open land will be gone in 20 to 30 years if we don't protect it now."

The Rev. Robert P. Travis wrote that he liked the neighborhood center concept in the plan because it would be an equitable way to focus development throughout the city.

"I love this plan and hope that all in it will be accomplished," Travis said.

High Point 2045 will replace the city's current land-use plan, which was adopted in 2000.

It will set policy for recommended development patterns throughout High Point.

Earlier this week, it was unanimously recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission and will be presented to the City Council for adoption on May 6.