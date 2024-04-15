Critics Trash Trump For Most 'Deranged' Claim Yet Ahead Of Criminal Trial

Donald Trump on Saturday called himself “perhaps the most honest guy almost in the world,” a claim his critics didn’t buy given the former president’s extensive history of lying.

Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims during the four years of his presidency, according to a Washington Post tally. He was also convicted of fraud in February in a case that could ultimately cost him nearly half a billion dollars in fines, penalties and interest.

His claim also came just two days before he heads to trial on Monday in his first criminal court case ― with three other criminal cases pending in other courts.

Trump on Saturday falsely claimed “they found nothing” despite all of those cases and a combined total of 88 criminal counts:

Trump, lying, claims he’s the “most honest guy, almost, in the world” pic.twitter.com/oTH0CewRiA — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 14, 2024

Trump’s critics on X were standing by with a fact-check:

This should go without saying to anyone with an IQ higher than a kumquat’s: Only a pathological liar would say such a thing. https://t.co/WHG4LX4CBN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 14, 2024

During his presidency he told 30,573 LIES. He has never stopped lying. https://t.co/HSabQvWx93https://t.co/Ypq1RlREin — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 14, 2024

Narrator: Trump is the most documented liar in American political history. Number two is not even close. — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) April 14, 2024

The only people who run around bragging about being honest are people who are rarely, if ever, actually honest about anything. It's along the lines of actual geniuses never bringing up that they're geniuses. https://t.co/xHpC6TGuSZ — Silly season is upon us... (@AlyssonFergison) April 14, 2024

"They found nothing, so it's a mystery why four different grand juries in four jurisdictions indicted me for 91 felonies."



