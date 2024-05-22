Critics Sum Up Donald Trump’s Latest Courthouse Rant With 1 Scathing Word

Donald Trump’s latest complaint outside the New York courthouse hosting his hush money trial is down to one thing, said critics on social media.

And that is “projection.”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee on Tuesday repeated his baseless allegation that President Joe Biden is behind his prosecution and is trying “to injure his opponent” because he can’t campaign.

“They’re trying to hurt the opponent because they can’t win it fair and square,” railed Trump.

“It’s lawfare. There are a lot of terms for it,” he added. “It’s a third-world country way of campaigning. Such a disgrace. So sad to see what’s happened to our country. Our country’s going to hell under Biden.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) took particular issue with Trump’s “can’t win it fair and square” comment, thinking it especially rich given how Trump continues to push the debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him in a bid to rally his base.

Trump claims Biden "can't win it fair and square" and accuses him of being a fascist. Obscene projection. pic.twitter.com/v2oWRaLBNM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2024

Even for him this is an **insane** level of projection. https://t.co/0zrFVRjsqW — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 21, 2024

Every accusation by TFG is a confession! https://t.co/CUeVWsBdaZ — Crkrjack77 (@crkrjack77) May 21, 2024

I’ve been to double feature movies that had less projection. — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) May 21, 2024

Projection Junction, what’s your function?



To make a very small, narcissistic sociopath feel better about himself AND to lay groundwork for backing out of the debate(s) if POTUS refuses to take any drug tests.

Because the 💩🤡 knows damn well he ain’t passin’ no drug tests! https://t.co/YaPg8KVWzc — Dia 🍞🥚🥛🌞🎼🛁📚 (@The8treGirl) May 21, 2024

“Blame the other side for that which you are guilty and repeat the lie.” —Joseph Goebbels https://t.co/LYSBi5bf7y — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) May 21, 2024

🤦🏻♀️ it’s absurd! The level of projection here is off the charts insane https://t.co/Pk3Z1uSthY — HPNY KNITS 🎗️ (@hpnyknits) May 22, 2024

