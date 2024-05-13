Critics Slam Ex-Trump WH Aide's 'Deeply Evil' Homeless Claim: 'This Is Who They Are'

John McEntee, an ex-aide in former President Donald Trump’s administration, is facing backlash after he declared that he’s “helping clean up the community” by distributing fake dollar bills to people who are homeless in a recent TikTok clip.

McEntee — also a senior adviser to the “Project 2025” blueprint for a possible second Trump term — made the claim in a TikTok video shared by The Right Stuff, a conservative dating app he co-founded in 2022.

“So I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car so when a homeless person asks for money, then I give him like a fake $5 bill, so I feel good about myself, they feel good,” said McEntee in a clip with the caption “Just a joke. Everyone calm down #fyp.”

“And then, when they go to use it, they get arrested so I’m actually like helping clean up the community. You know, getting them off the street.”

McEntee, who was described by The Atlantic as helping “set the stage” for the Jan. 6 attack, was fired from his Trump White House post amid a Department of Homeland Security investigation into financial crimes back in 2018 only to be rehired as the director of the presidential personnel office in 2020.

It’s unclear whether the money in the clip is legitimate.

People could face up to 20 years in prison and be fined for knowingly and with the intent to defraud, possess or distribute any false, forged or counterfeit bill, according to 18 U.S. Code § 480.

Critics slammed the former Trump White House aide over his “deeply evil” video:

This is deeply evil and shows his contempt for fellow human beings. — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 12, 2024

Is this not a crime? — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) May 12, 2024

This is who they are. This guy will be in Trump’s administration. — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻 (@ItWasACoup) May 12, 2024

I just looked up “total piece of shit” in the dictionary and this is what I found: https://t.co/XN6IGOvUyR — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) May 13, 2024

How broken must you be to do this and think it’s funny? https://t.co/EpmTFJPnqM — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 12, 2024

What a cruel, indecent POS.



As some who helped her mom get a homeless day center off the ground, and watched the incredible work her mom did to help countless homeless reunite with their families or get the helping hand they needed to live productive lives, I can’t imagine… https://t.co/2MqgtYUMpo — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) May 13, 2024

Monstrous people.



We cannot let them have this nation in November. https://t.co/NDf82zKxPt — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 13, 2024

This is sick.

This is evil.

This is cruel.

Getting people “comfortable” with all of that is the goal.

I don’t want to live in a world where this is ok. Do you? https://t.co/J4yze5Cta0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2024

This is a level of sociopathy and narcissism that has been mainstreamed https://t.co/PsBMqoFfY5 — No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) May 13, 2024

We have always had repugnant, awful people. But Trump's rise has made them not only unafraid to display it, but utterly proud to show off their despicable behavior. I don't know how we ever fix it. https://t.co/8HxpmrYoe0 — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) May 12, 2024

