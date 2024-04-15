Critics Shred Chris Sununu Over His 'Truly Sad' Trump 180: 'All The More Pitiful'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was recently a staunch critic of Donald Trump, changed his tune on the former president as he backed his 2024 campaign in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

“No other president in American history has contributed to an insurrection so please explain, given the fact that you believe he contributed to an insurrection, how you can say we should have him back in the Oval Office,” Stephanopoulos asked on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“Because for me it’s not about him as much as it is having a Republican administration ...,” said Sununu, who predicted that Trump wouldn’t be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee but didn’t rule out voting for him.

The GOP governor, who described himself as a “Trump guy through and through” in 2019, has repeatedly bashed the former president following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

He’s referred to Trump as “crazy,” “not a real Republican,” “worried about jail time,” called on GOP candidates to break free from his “drama” and described his indictment over his handling of classified documents as “self-inflicted.”

“You said in the past that he should drop out if he’s convicted in the classified documents case. Do you still believe that?” asked Stephanopoulos after Sununu attempted to dodge his question.

“Drop out after being the nominee? Of course not. That’s not to be expected at all,” Sununu answered.

Stephanopoulos later offered a summary of Sununu’s takes.

“You support him for president even if he’s convicted for classified documents. You support him for president even though you believe he contributed to an insurrection. You support him for president even though you believe he’s lying about the last election. You support him for president even if he’s convicted in the Manhattan case. I just want to say the answer to that is yes, correct,” he asked.

“Yeah, me and 51 percent of America,” answered Sununu despite recent general election poll numbers that say otherwise.

Critics mocked Sununu on Sunday including former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who called the interview “truly sad.”

Former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, in response to a clip from the interview, called the GOP governor “all the more pitiful for the fact that he once pretended to stand for something.”

You can check out their reactions and more below.

This was truly sad. https://t.co/ohw3NNpruD — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 14, 2024

Chris Sununu is all the more pitiful for the fact that he once pretended to stand for something https://t.co/l8Jycvltl3 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 14, 2024

Governor @ChrisSununu is explaining that he's part of a mob and right and wrong mean nothing to them - only power



Sununu's mob must be treated like all mobs. https://t.co/ZSUEdS1pES — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 14, 2024

What we have here is the demise of the rule of law ⬇️ https://t.co/keuyRhG2YS — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) April 14, 2024

Sununu really couldn't come off much worse than he does in this thread. what an exercise in cowardice. https://t.co/9X74QfOGzD — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) April 14, 2024

When you have no core convictions or values and all you want is power… you will flip flop, waffle, and accept anything including a bigoted, lying, divisive, multi-indicted insurrectionist! https://t.co/o4iawhUUeX — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) April 14, 2024

This was a spectacular moment for @GStephanopoulos. This is how it should be done. No drama, recrimination or performative outrage. Just the facts.



Sununu revealed himself as a cynic of stupendous dimensions. He’s wrong. Trump needs indifference to win. He can never reach 50%.… https://t.co/Cq7haFswSJ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 14, 2024

For all of the fools who called @GovChrisSununu@ChrisSununu a “principled Republican,” @GStephanopoulos just exposed that he is exactly the kind I called out on @ThisWeekABC in Sept. 2021 to @GovChristie. It STILL holds up. No morals, values, principles, ethics. NONE. https://t.co/yath9HT9bc — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 14, 2024

Absolute drivel from @ChrisSununu, who not only knows better, but has the power to help shape history https://t.co/r0GwePGNsZ — Kerry Eleveld (@kerryeleveld) April 14, 2024

This was a disaster for Sununu and another example of @GStephanopoulos giving a total masterclass on how to conduct an interview: https://t.co/XMat9ltHCP — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) April 15, 2024

