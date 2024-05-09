Critics Say Sen. Katie Britt Hasn't Gotten 'Any Less Weird' After Fox News Bit

It’s been two months since the State of the Union, but Sen. Katie Britt is still generating social media mockery.

The Alabama Republican was widelyridiculed for her bizarre and factually inaccurate rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address earlier this year. She delivered similarly dramatic remarks on Fox News Wednesday.

“This is why we need President Trump back in the White House,” she told host Sean Hannity. “He understands the values this nation was built on.”

“He will not bend to the woke mob. He will let our children be children. He will let them grow and thrive, and learn to stand for the flag, to love this country and to be who they are,” she continued.

Katie Britt tells Hannity that "we need President Trump back in the White House" because he'll teach kids "to stand for the flag" pic.twitter.com/zB5ErwDxH6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is currently on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. She claims they had sex in a hotel room the year after he married his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump has also been found liable for fraud, sexual abuse and defamation in civil trials. He faces three other criminal indictments, two related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and another over his handling of classified documents.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn Trump’s election loss. Rioters carried Trump flags and Confederate flags, and assaulted police with their flagpoles. Trump has pledged to pardon those people, hailing them as “patriots.”

Britt’s comments were torn apart on X (formerly Twitter).

“We regret to inform you she has not gotten any less weird,” posted anti-Trump network MeidasTouch.

See some of the other reactions below.

…and screwing porn stars while your wife is home with an infant is awesome! Such a good Christian. https://t.co/estPsgeL1u — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 9, 2024

The Republican Party is a cesspool of stupidity. Trump populism, devoid of ideas, guiding philosophy or substance. Full of inane slogans and contrived culture war nonsense. They found a new road under Trump - Lowest Common Denominator Blvd. https://t.co/9E83scVdwg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 9, 2024

Did Katie Britt ever apologize for lying to millions after the State of The Union speech. She is a millionaire who wants to keep her tax cuts so she ignores the fact that Donald Trump is a scumbag.



pic.twitter.com/YoKtp6cN0x — James Tate (@JamesTate121) May 9, 2024

No president in history has engaged in a more un-American act but these frauds are intent on portraying him as some great patriot. https://t.co/eXHqylyL5c — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) May 9, 2024

I love how based on recent trends in the Republican party in like 3 years she's going to write a memoir about skinning the family cat on the kitchen countertop the day before her SOTU response, and she's gonna give unapologetic interviews about it with that same soulless smile https://t.co/bi8yeUjAgf — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) May 9, 2024

The creepy Handmaid’s Tale lady is back at it again with the fascist takes. https://t.co/kHkpMjGNon — Voter Protection Project (@voterprotectpac) May 9, 2024

With Kristi Noem taking heat, Katie Britt sees a comeback opportunity https://t.co/wrBKxpYSan — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) May 9, 2024

What DJT is teaching children is how to bully, that abuse & cheating is okay, & that one never takes responsibility for their actions. Britt is again displaying her desire to return to a time when women and children had far fewer rights. He's never been an acceptable role model. https://t.co/Ltzlqzb1ID — Rita Smith (@VAWNoMore) May 9, 2024

