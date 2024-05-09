Critics Say Sen. Katie Britt Hasn't Gotten 'Any Less Weird' After Fox News Bit

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read

It’s been two months since the State of the Union, but Sen. Katie Britt is still generating social media mockery.

The Alabama Republican was widelyridiculed for her bizarre and factually inaccurate rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address earlier this year. She delivered similarly dramatic remarks on Fox News Wednesday.

“This is why we need President Trump back in the White House,” she told host Sean Hannity. “He understands the values this nation was built on.”

“He will not bend to the woke mob. He will let our children be children. He will let them grow and thrive, and learn to stand for the flag, to love this country and to be who they are,” she continued.

Former President Donald Trump is currently on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. She claims they had sex in a hotel room the year after he married his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump has also been found liable for fraud, sexual abuse and defamation in civil trials. He faces three other criminal indictments, two related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and another over his handling of classified documents.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn Trump’s election loss. Rioters carried Trump flags and Confederate flags, and assaulted police with their flagpoles. Trump has pledged to pardon those people, hailing them as “patriots.”

Britt’s comments were torn apart on X (formerly Twitter).

“We regret to inform you she has not gotten any less weird,” posted anti-Trump network MeidasTouch.

See some of the other reactions below.

