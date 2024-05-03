Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

Queens native Donald Trump served up some pizzas to New York City firefighters, then got served a fact-check in return after he botched the department’s iconic acronym in social media posts on Thursday.

The former president, after leaving his hush money trial at a lower Manhattan courthouse, traveled to Midtown to drop off boxes of Xeno’s Pizza to “New York’s Bravest” at the FDNY’s Engine Co. 8, Ladder Co. 2, 8th Battalion firehouse.

“A true honor to visit the NYFD this evening in Manhattan...,” wrote Trump of the FDNY in a video shared to his Truth Social Platform.

The former president praised the Fire Department of New York for being “so respectful” that they “don’t even know,” then again referred to the FDNY as the “NYFD” in a separate post that featured a video of him signing a book at the Midtown firehouse, located less than 15 minutes’ walking distance from Trump Tower.

The “NYFD” captions appeared to be deleted by early Friday morning.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump carries boxes of pizza for the FDNY Engine 2, Battalion 8 firehouse on May 02, 2024 in New York City.

It’s not the first time a member of the Trump family has used the “NYFD” acronym.

The former president’s son, Eric Trump, thanked the “amazing men and women of the NYFD” for extinguishing a deadly fire that broke out in a residential apartment at Trump Tower in 2018.

Critics jokingly described the former president, who once reportedly left a Miami restaurant after promising “food for everyone,” as a “real NYC ‘Man of the People’” after he neglected to use the right acronym.

The real NYC ‘Man of the People’ doesn’t know it’s FDNY despite spending his entire life in the city. pic.twitter.com/EOcPvpU1wZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2024

It IS FDNY! For a man born and raised in NYC, that is embarrassing! — Heather P 🇺🇸💙💛 (@aeroladyny) May 2, 2024

At the same time NYC firefighters were putting out the flames of the WTC, Donald Trump was on TV bragging that his building was now the highest in Manhattan. He doesn’t give a rip about them. I don’t understand why all these people he insults love him so much. A bizarre cult. pic.twitter.com/RiQFkRar5H — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 2, 2024

Wait until the FDNY gets the invoice for all of that pizza.....🤭 — Graphite Czech 🇨🇿🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CzechArtGirl) May 2, 2024

If Biden did this the media would run it for days. https://t.co/uXIthgYgqZ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) May 2, 2024

Don’t worry. He’ll make up some reason why to him it’s always NYFD https://t.co/PZMyrgcFjh — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 3, 2024

i can understand him not knowing anything but his entire team?? truly the best people 🤦♂️ — coinmon (@therealCoinmon) May 2, 2024

He was standing 20 feet in front of one of these. pic.twitter.com/zuVKfLzmZw — Adam Smithee (@txpoker1) May 2, 2024

Guy loves the firemen so much, he gets the agency acronym wrong. Amazing. https://t.co/TcQbQdLsix — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 3, 2024

