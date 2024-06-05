Critics Cringe At Newsmax Host’s Conclusion Of Donald Trump Interview

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly at times could barely get a word in during his interview with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

But after wrapping up the telephone chat with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, the conservative personality delivered a breathtaking display of sycophancy that saw him mocked on X, formerly Twitter.

“That was pretty cool, huh?” asked Kelly after concluding the chat in which Trump trotted out many of his recent talking points from baseless election fraud claims to complaining about his conviction in his hush money trial.

“Loved talking to him,” Kelly continued of Trump.

“Hey! I love the guy, what can I tell you? And I’m upfront about it,” he added. “I can’t believe so many people pretend that they’re neutral on this contest, on this race, yet lean one way or the other, right, you see it all the time.”

Critics cringed at the commentary:

They don't even pretend. Never have. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 5, 2024

Bro is such a sycophant. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 5, 2024

Love talking to him? You didn’t talk to him he talked at you. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) June 5, 2024

Lol! What a shamelessly transparent (and embarrassing) suck up — THEE Harmless Artist (@DunhillPage) June 5, 2024

Oof. That was embarrassingly bad, even by Greg Kelly standards. — Michael Maloney (@Maloney4Nassau) June 5, 2024

It’s giving Maria toward the end of West Side Story



“But my heart, Anita, but my heaaaart!” — jokelley (@jokelley) June 5, 2024

Greg couldn’t get a word in edgewise. 🤣🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) June 5, 2024

