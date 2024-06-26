Critics Give Big Old Eye Roll To Trump Spokesperson's 'Hostile' Debate Prep Claim

Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt raised eyebrows with a claim about how the former president is getting ready for Thursday’s first 2024 presidential debate against President Joe Biden.

Leavitt breathlessly listed the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s “very busy schedule” from recent days to Fox News’ Jesse Watters. She boasted about Trump’s campaign events, speeches and meetings with policy advisers.

But Leavitt’s assertion that Trump is “continuing to engage in hostile media interviews with the press over the next couple of days as he always does” prompted questions among people on social media.

Critics asked exactly what “hostile” interviews Trump had been involved in and noted how, also on Thursday night, he was actually talking to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Newsmax and how he rarely accepts chats with networks whose coverage can be critical of him.

Watch the video here:

Watters: What is Donald Trump doing to prepare?



Leavitt:… He's continuing to engage in hostile media interviews with the press over the next couple of days like he always does. pic.twitter.com/pJcymQr0F9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2024

Leavitt’s Monday interview on CNN’s “This Morning” was cut short by anchor Kasie Hunt after Leavitt refused to stop slamming Hunt’s colleagues Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who are moderating the Trump-Biden debate.

During the brief exchange with Hunt, Leavitt used her “hostile” spin when she said Trump is “knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him.”

When she continued to attack Tapper and Bash, Hunt dumped her feed.

“You come on my show. You respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on X. “I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

I don’t think Corey Lewandowski at Newsmax counts… — Steward Beckham 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@iTweetyNerd) June 26, 2024

Really?? Hostile?? What drug is she on? — Don Frickel 🇺🇦 (@d_frickel) June 26, 2024

“Hostile”? You mean talking to Newsmax and Fox is now considered hostile? — That Guy (@BogusSurfdog) June 26, 2024

The only times I remember Trump actually doing an interview with "hostile media" was back in 2015/16 when he'd still answer a couple questions from un-vetted local reporters before insulting them and huffing off. — Rudely Van Gelder (@here4tehbeer) June 26, 2024

What hostile media interviews is she talking about? — Annette Locke (@ablocke7) June 26, 2024

Trump is currently being “interviewed” by Corey Lewandowski — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) June 26, 2024

Hostile interviews with the press? You mean like Corey Lewandowski? 🤡 — Intelligence1 (@Nteligent1) June 26, 2024

Anyone know what hostile media outlet he has done an interview with the past week?



I can’t think of a single one. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) June 26, 2024

The preparation for “this debate isn’t going to work out well for Trump” is becoming more and more embarrassing. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 26, 2024

In other words, he’s not preparing. — Ex-GOP Hilary 🏴☠️🌻 (@hplem) June 26, 2024

I have a feeling that that preparation isn’t going to work out well — Franklin (@franklinisbored) June 26, 2024

