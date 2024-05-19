Critically-ill girl from Odessa watches racehorse named after her achieve victory

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a dream come true for one Make-A-Wish family from Odessa on Friday.

Mila Spillone, a 4-year-old girl battling a nervous system disorder, and her family traveled to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, for her wish— to have a racehorse named after her.

Spillone and her family traveled for a meet-and-greet for the newly-named racehorse, “Mila’s Wish,” and to experience VIP access in the stable area right before the big race.

The horse only began training for the first time on April 13, which happens to fall on Mila’s birthday.

Mila and her family were able to cheer on the race and get the best view of the perfect outcome — “Mila’s Wish” winning the race!

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses to experience a life-changing moment with their families. To learn more about Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, click here.

