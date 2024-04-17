'Critical opportunity': Southmont seeks public feedback in making active transportation plan

Apr. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Southmont Borough Council is preparing a plan to make active transportation, including walking, running, biking and mobility device use, safer and more accessible.

A community engagement event focused on the plan is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Southmont Borough building, 148 Wonder St.

"This is a critical opportunity for the public to provide input into the planning process," Southmont Borough Council President Doug Beri said. "It is important for everybody's voices to be heard. We want to be community-driven so that what we end up implementing is what the community wants."

The event will include interactive activities and opportunities for group and one-on-one discussions.

A community survey has also been prepared to collect ideas from the public for making Southmont Borough more geared for biking, walking and wheelchair use, the borough council said in a press release.

Borough residents of all ages, officials and staff, members of community organizations and other interested parties are encouraged to take the survey at www.southmontborough.com.

A $24,000 state grant awarded to Southmont in November helped put the borough's Active Transportation Plan in motion.

Southmont was one of nine communities across the state — and the only community in Cambria County — to win a grant from the 2023 round of annual WalkWorks program grants administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center.

"It's a small grant, but it will give us a plan that will help us win more funding from different state programs to complete more work," Beri said in a previous interview with The Tribune-Democrat.

A project team including representatives from Southmont Borough Council, consultants from The EADS Group and UpStreet Architects is developing the Active Transportation Plan.