Critical missing person alert issued by Preble County Sheriff's Office

Apr. 14—A 49-year-old woman from Preble County has been missing since Friday evening.

Amy Evans lives on Quaker Trace Road, south of US 35 in the Glenwood area, and is believed to have been picked up near her residence by a man in a mid-sized vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Evans is a "diabetic and functions at the level of an eight-year-old." She is believed to have left with some personal belongings and her cellphone.

Evans has not had contact with family members since.

Anyone who may have information or has seen Amy is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff's Office at 937-456-6262.