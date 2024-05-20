Critical missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 27-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Police said Bria Jones was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, May 19, near 78th and Silver Spring.

Jones is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue shirt, white pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.