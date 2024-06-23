Critical investigation Response Team released a report on the Central Highschool incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The CIRT report contains accounts from Officer Michael Hand and Officer Phillip Peterson regarding an incident that occurred in April.

Body camera footage shows Deputy Peterson escorting a student to the office after a verbal altercation with a large group of students. When the student resisted, Deputy Peterson took the student to the ground while Officer Hand threatened to tase the student.

The initial report stated, “This letter is a notification to the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response team (CIRT), and the involved Mesa County Sheriff deputies Phillip Peterson and Michael Hand of the decision not to file criminal charges in the use of force incident that occurred at Central High School on April 24, 2024.”

The student’s family has filed an active lawsuit against the officers. We will take a closer look into the report and the lawsuit later this week.

