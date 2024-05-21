Critical injuries reported in motorcycle crash along International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported after a motorcycle crash along International Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

It happened about 2 miles east of Highway 90, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 5:18 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from Horry County police.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13.

