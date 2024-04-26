Critical injuries reported in Galivants Ferry area crash, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries are reported in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Ridge Road and Turner Road in the Galivants Ferry area, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries and all lanes of traffic are currently blocked. The crash involved entrapment and required extrication operations, HCFR said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash at about 8:54 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, and the Aynor Police Department is assisting.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

