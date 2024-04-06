Critical incident remains in place at hospital

A critical incident remains in place at a West Sussex hospital, due to a norovirus outbreak.

St Richard's Hospital in Chichester suspended visiting on Friday and people were being asked not to attend A&E unless they needed emergency care.

Dr George Findlay, chief executive officer of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We simply must reduce the risk of spreading the virus more – many of our patients are vulnerable to infection, and would be at risk."

The trust said a "number of inpatient wards" had been affected and the critical incident was expected to be in place for a further 24 hours.

St Richard's Hospital is being supported by Worthing, Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals as well as the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The trust said it "regrets having to extend the the incident and understands the impact this has on those wishing to visit loved ones".

It said there were "exceptions" on hospital visitation for those coming to see patients receiving end of life care, or parents and carers of children.

People have been asked to contact the relevant ward directly.

