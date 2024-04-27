Cristina Ase ‘ripped from us’: Candlelight vigil for missing Vancouver woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family of Cristina Ase, a Vancouver woman who has been missing since last month, gathered at a candlelight vigil at Glenwood Park on Friday night to remember her on her birthday.

“We love her, we miss her. And wherever she is, we are going to continue fighting to bring her home,” said Sandy Hayden, one of Ase’s coworkers.

The Vancouver Police Department said Ase left her home on the morning of March 26 but never showed up for work in West Linn. The last ping from her phone placed its location in Southeast Portland.

“Kind of gave me a chill coming to this area knowing this was the last place her phone was signaled,” said Jennifer Williams, another one of Ase’s coworkers. “It just feels dark being here.”

Police have characterized Ase’s disappearance as “suspicious.” But despite tremendous efforts by loved ones, many have found it challenging to accept the lack of clues — or closure — about her whereabouts.

“It’s really hard not to have any answers, not understanding what happened to her. Hoping there’s some sort of lead to find out where she is,” Williams said.

The search effort has included people putting up missing person flyers around the park, the greater Portland and Vancouver areas and a billboard. The sentiment from many: they want to bring her home.

Almost three weeks ago, warrants show investigators found a roll of duct tape and several hairs in Ase’s gray 2013 Toyota RAV4. The car was found near her home in Vancouver after her disappearance.

“She was just ripped from us, from her life from everything. It’s important we do what we can for her,” said Matt Shempert, who worked with Ase.

The gathering culminated with community members singing Happy Birthday to Ase with a birthday cake and releasing balloons on her 62nd birthday.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest. Those who do have information are asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

