CRISPR Stocks to Buy: How to Invest in a Medical Miracle





A new gene-editing tool called CRISPR could help treat, erase or cure some of mankind's worst genetic diseases and defects, including blindness, Huntington's Disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and some forms of cancer. With the nearly limitless potential to do real good in the world, the biotech industry is taking notice of the corresponding commercial possibilities.

And now, there are CRISPR stocks that allow you to own a piece of the action.

But should you invest?

Before you rush to your broker and buy all the CRISPR stocks you can get your hands on, it's important to understand how this breakthrough emerged and what the landscape looks like today.

Brief background. In 2012, Dr. Jennifer Doudna of the University of California-Berkeley and Emmanuelle Charpentier of Umeå University in Sweden discovered what is known as the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technique. It was a monumental discovery: The technique is arguably the most effective way for the human race to "hack" nature.

CRISPR gene-editing essentially allows you to edit the DNA of living organisms as easily as you can make edits in a word processor. By no means is it the first technique for editing genes, but it appears to be the simplest and most effective, and its affordability and ease of use has democratized gene editing.

The potential applications are mind-blowing: The CRISPR-Cas9 system could be used to treat and in some cases cure literally hundreds of diseases, and its potency as a drug discovery tool is arguably even more powerful.

While there are a few larger pharmaceutical companies dabbling with this remarkable method, none of them are CRISPR specialists, and only a small percentage of their market value can be chalked up to their involvement with the technology.

As far as pure plays go, there are only three CRISPR stocks to buy that have direct access to the patents on the breakthrough gene-editing method.

Editas Medicine (ticker: EDIT). Editas was co-founded by Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute, the same scientist who discovered how to use CRISPR-Cas9 technology in eukaryotic cells (and thus, humans). Despite filing patents for this discovery seven months after UC-Berkeley did on behalf of Doudna and Charpentier, Broad was awarded a patent first.

This industry is all about intellectual property (IP), and with access to the Broad Institute's IP, Editas instantly became a legitimate company.

"Editas had one of the more successful IPOs of gene therapy companies in the last couple of years, gaining 130 percent after the first month of trading," says Vic Patel, founder of Forex Training Group, referring to the February 2016 IPO.

EDIT stock has come back down to earth since then as euphoria surrounding its highly anticipated IPO subsided and the reality of an extended legal battle set in. Editas has raised money from Bill Gates, Google Ventures and others.

Most importantly, Editas has a partnership with Juno Therapeutics ( JUNO), where Juno is researching therapies to treat cancer. Editas is eligible for roughly $700 million in milestone payments through 2020, and if any drugs are approved, EDIT will be eligible to receive royalties.

Currently, however, the company is wildly unprofitable, with trailing losses of $110.5 million on $5.9 million of revenue. At its current valuation, shares trade for more than 100 times sales.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA). Just because Editas got a recent legal win doesn't mean it's the only legitimate pure-play CRISPR stock to buy out there.

Doudna, the co-inventor of the CRISPR-Cas9 system along with Charpentier, didn't stick to the lab after she made her big discovery. She became one of the founding members of Intellia Therapeutics, bringing her Berkeley IP to the company with her.

Legal cases surrounding the dispute between Broad Institute and UC-Berkeley will likely swirl for years, but in the end the Berkeley patents are still highly likely to be very valuable. You wouldn't find companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN) and Novartis ( NVS) signing partnership agreements with Intellia -- one of which included a $75 million upfront payment -- otherwise.

The big money for NTLA shareholders will flow in if and when successful drugs are developed as a part of the agreements.