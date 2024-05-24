Crisis response provider pulls out of county after millions in public funds: How we got here

May 23—RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, ended its crisis services on behalf of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) this week.

The sudden departure follows RI receiving millions of dollars in public funds, and leaves in a lurch efforts to improve services for local residents in the throes of a mental health crisis.

ADAMHS board members this week failed to come to any agreements on new providers for mental health crisis services amid the fallout with RI International. The board gave no official directions to its staff, but a request for proposals is likely to follow.

Here is what you need to know about this issue:

1. RI International has provided services in Montgomery County since late 2021, soft launching the Crisis Now hotline in November 2021 and doing a hard launch in January 2022. Its services include overseeing the county's Crisis Now hotline, mobile response teams and the crisis receiving center located on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

2. These services were funded through $3.6 million from the county's human services levy, as well as $1.3 million in state funds from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) and $1.8 million in federal funds.

3. During its existence in Montgomery County, RI International provided help more than 30,000 times, mostly through the Crisis Now hotline. The crisis receiving center, which soft-opened last spring, saw an average of 90 people per month, according to data provided by ADAMHS.

4. Gov. Mike DeWine himself attended the ribbon cutting for the crisis receiving center last year. State and local leaders touted the three-tiered crisis model as the first of its kind in the nation.

5. Financial losses in the millions were cited by RI International in its reasoning why it will no longer be providing services to the county. RI International severed ties in another state earlier this year after the company was denied grant money.

6. The ADAMHS Board consists of 14 members appointed by both the Montgomery County commission and the state. Montgomery County ADAMHS is a single-county district, while many other counties in our region are part of three-county districts. Montgomery County's human services levy is about 60% of the funding for the local mental health and addiction services district. The board approves vendor contracts for crisis response in Montgomery County.

7. Montgomery County officials in a letter to the ADAMHS Board last week said they could not "in good conscience continue to substantiate" ADAMHS' funding from the human services levy without more assurances, calling for more input on contracts with crisis service providers.

8. ADAMHS officials during meetings on Monday and Wednesday recommended healthcare providers for overseeing different tiers of crisis response in Montgomery County — DeCoach Recovery Centre and Netcare Access. Board members said they wanted more time to review contracts and hear input from community stakeholders.

9. RI International's contract ended on Wednesday. As of now, the mobile crisis response teams and the crisis receiving center are in limbo until new providers are found. Calls made to the Crisis Now hotline will be forwarded to 988 lifeline.

Resources available in Montgomery County

Those seeking mental health support have other options, including: — Connect to resources for mental health & substance use at mc.localhelpnow.org — Call 988 — National Mental Health Hotline — Text 4Hope to 741741 — Crisis Text Line — Call 937-528-7777 — Miami Valley Warmline

Those experiencing a mental health crisis and needing immediate care should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.