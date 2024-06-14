Criminal robocall case from 2020 still unresolved after Michigan Supreme Court ruling

LANSING — A criminal case against two men behind robocalls intended to deter Black voters in the 2020 election continues to bounce around the courts and on Thursday was sent back to the Michigan Court of Appeals for the second time.

Attorney General Dana Nessel in October 2020 charged Jacob A. Wohl and John M. "Jack" Burkman with multiple felonies. They are accused of orchestrating robocalls that targeted Detroit and other majority Black areas with warnings that voting by mail would result in the voter's information being added to a database used to track down warrants and collect debts and possibly to locate people for mandatory vaccinations.

Wohl, of California, and Burkman, of Virginia, were charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with bribing or intimidating voters, conspiracy to bribe or intimidate voters, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Judge Kenneth King bound the pair over for trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, but the defendants moved to quash his actions. Lawyers for the two men rely on a variety of legal arguments, including that the charges violate their constitutional rights to free speech.

Some of the legal questions center around whether the robocalls constituted a "menace" or some "other corrupt means or device," under Michigan law.

The defendants lost in the circuit court and the Michigan Court of Appeals declined to hear the case. Wohl and Burkman then appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, which sent the case to the Court of Appeals. The appeals court ruled that the charges could stand.

Wohl and Burkman then again appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court. In a 5-2 decision Thursday, the justices sent the case back to the Court of Appeals again. The court, in a majority opinion by Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement, didn't necessarily disagree with the outcome but disagreed with how the Court of Appeals reached its decision. The majority of justices felt the law, as written, could violate free speech rights and asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider the defendants' arguments under a narrower interpretation related only to intentionally false speech related to voting requirements, made in an attempt to deter or otherwise influence someone's vote.

Justices Brian Zahra, and David Viviano, dissenting, would have quashed the charges.

Wohl and Burkman pleaded guilty in 2022 to felony charges in Ohio and also face significant fines from the Federal Communications Commission.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Supreme Court kicks 2020 robocall case back