Have a criminal record but need a job? Lexington to host expungement clinic, job fair

Lexington will soon host its fourth annual job fair and expungement clinic that has helped more than 1,000 people since its creation in 2022.

The next Clean Slate job fair will be held April 30 at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

“They have been widely attended and have opened doors for many in our community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said during a Thursday press conference at city hall. “I am a firm believer in second chances.”

To date, the city’s Clean Slate clinics have helped 1,147 people have criminal records expunged since 2022. Many misdemeanors and some non-violent felonies are eligible for expungement, meaning the crime is removed from official records.

In addition to expungement services, there will also be employers at the job fair. The expungement clinic is open only to Fayette County residents. Anyone can attend the job fair, officials said Thursday.

“They have immediate openings and are looking to fill them that day,” Gorton said of the employers. The city and state will also have workforce specialists. Those programs can help people with resume, applications and job referrals.

City Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown said the clinics have helped people re-write their own narratives.

“I have witnessed incredible transformations,” Brown said. “I have seen the spark of hope in people.”

The city works with Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, a nonprofit that provides volunteer lawyers to help people apply for expungement.

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass Executive Director Robert Johns said expungement of criminal records can also help people vote, get jobs and college degrees and find housing.

Johns said more than 30 volunteer, private attorneys have volunteered to help with the event. The expungement will not happen on April 30. The process will start that day, Johns said.

Registration and a background check are required for those interested in participating. The expungement clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30, at Central Bank Center, 425 West High Street. Find details and register at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/expungement-clinic-job-fair.