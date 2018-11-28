A Criminal Justice Bill Has Broad Bipartisan Support. Why That's Not Enough

As Vice President Mike Pence made the case that the Republican-led Senate should pass a bipartisan and massive rewrite of the nation’s criminal justice code, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sat politely but silently.

As the 115th Congress prepares to wrap up its work, the criminal justice proposal is among the remaining can-do bills left in limbo. The Republican-led House passed its version of the legislation with broad and bipartisan support. The final vote was 360 to 59.

Yet the plan is stalled in the Senate, where McConnell alone controls the agenda. That means anything McConnell wants to keep tucked in his pocket stays there, and there’s realistically nothing anyone can do to force his hand.

Other Republicans, huddled on Tuesday, Nov. 27, for the private luncheon, kept glancing at McConnell for clues about the fate of the First Step Act. They found none.

The official lines from McConnell’s orbit are that time is finite, other measures are a higher priority, there’s always next year. The arguments are not incorrect. Vast pieces of the government do run out of cash on Dec. 7 if Congress can’t write — and President Donald Trump can’t sign — a spending bill. The Senate still hasn’t finished its part of the Farm Bill, which expired on Sept. 30. Federal judges, who will shape the country for a generation and whom McConnell sees as the cornerstone of his legacy, aren’t going to confirm themselves.

But supporters of the criminal justice package seethe with frustration. If the measure were brought to the floor, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina predicts, it would secure 80 votes. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the outgoing GOP chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has told colleagues that he will rewrite sections if that’s what it takes, but has found few takers. And Trump brought lawmakers to the White House on Nov. 14 to tell them — and the country — that he backs the bill, which would be the biggest rewrite of the criminal code in a generation.

Trump has been lobbying McConnell on the measure. On Nov. 20, he phoned McConnell and told him to get in gear. On Nov. 26, he convened a roundtable on the bill while making a campaign swing through Mississippi. A day later, he sent Pence and Kushner to the Capitol to make the case for the sweeping bill.

The legislation would give judges more leeway when sentencing non-violent criminals, roll back mandatory minimums and scrap the disparity between crack and power cocaine that is widely recognized as racist. The provisions also largely forbid pregnant women from being shackled and most juveniles from being held in solitary confinement. The bill also speeds up release for those who earn “good-time credit” by participating in training and counseling programs while behind bars and includes anti-recidivism programs while convicts are still inmates.

While the legislation’s proposal only would apply to federal inmates, advocates from across the spectrum see the package as an enormous step forward. It has drawn a broad coalition of backers, from the libertarian-leaning network of groups backed by billionaire Charles Koch to the American Civil Liberties Union. Both are running ads to raise the profile of the issue, and the ACLU is calling out McConnell by name as a roadblock in their ads.

Which, of course, is of little concern to McConnell, who seldom bends to such pressure. Just ask Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court; McConnell summarily refused to consider the pick and held the seat vacant until Trump offered his own nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

McConnell’s calculus — and it may prove correct — is that the GOP’s base will eventually find a reason to loathe the proposed reforms. Passing them now only sets in motion a possible threat when someone who received leniency under the new guidelines commits another crime. It could be Willie Horton 2.0, and McConnell has no interest in that.