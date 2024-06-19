Criminal justice advocates want Travis County to grow program offering lawyers at bail hearings

Local advocacy organizations came together Tuesday to urge Travis County officials to provide public updates about its implementation of counsel at first appearance.

Someone arrested in Travis County is not provided a lawyer during magistration, the hearing in which a municipal judge sets bail and jail release conditions. Counsel at first appearance, CAFA, has long been sought by local officials and Austin defense attorneys, though plans to institute the initiative languished after a short-lived 2022 pilot program was canceled due to a sheriff's office staffing shortage.

In recent months, criminal justice and immigrant activists have pressed the county to launch a small CAFA pilot program.

Travis County has held test runs of the program since April 23, but advocates said the majority of people in jail are not provided an attorney during this critical juncture in the criminal justice process.

“Counsel at first appearance is a key component of effective pretrial justice that local and state governments should implement,” said Robert Lilly, a criminal justice advocate. “We want this to be put on the county's agenda. We want to have an open discussion. We want all the stakeholders to be present, including the community that wants to weigh in on that.”

The news conference comes after the American Civil Liberties Union and a New York-based law firm sued Travis County in April for failing to have counsel at first appearance.

Travis County spokesperson Hector Nieto said there have been 10 test shifts since April, with over 260 people receiving counsel during magistration. The county intends to have an additional 12 days of test shifts through the end of July.

“Travis County staff, along with partners involved with CAFA, have learned a lot from these test shifts and will continue to refine the process,” Nieto told the American-Statesman in a written statement.

When asked when the county would provide an update about its test runs, Nieto said he did not “have enough information” to comment.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Trevillion told the Statesman that he believes the Commissioners Court will wait for a staff report on county jail facilities before deciding how it can act further. He also said that the county wanted to ensure that it rolled out the program correctly from the start.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has previously cited facility and staffing problems as reasons why the jail needed more funding before it could expand CAFA offerings.

County commissioners last spoke about CAFA on March 21, after the matter was brought up by criminal justice advocates during an agenda item regarding “the state of indigent offense,” a topic that also included discussions on public defense attorneys' wages.

“Right after that, the test shifts began,” Lilly told the Statesman. “That’s why we believe our voices are important on this.”

