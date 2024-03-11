Criminal Complaint: Man connected to Albuquerque carjacking found in hot tub with firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after an incident on Saturday. Officials said he carjacked someone and led police on a foot chase.

Albuquerque Police Department said an officer was trying to pull over a sedan near Eubank and Candelaria when it crashed into another car.

The complaint stated three people ran from the sedan, and shortly after, police encountered a victim who claimed one of those suspects was trying to steal his car.

According to police, Jimmy Martinez held a gun to a victim’s head, carjacked them, and then ran off on foot. Martinez was reportedly found in someone’s backyard hot tub. A firearm was found in the hot tub as well, documents said.

Martinez is facing several charges including robbery with a deadly weapon.

