New criminal charges filed, judges assigned in case against Pittsburg County Sheriff

May 31—Three judges from northeast Oklahoma have been assigned to preside over the cases against Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, with prosecutors filing two new felony charges.

Morris, 50, was charged May 14 with a felony count of embezzlement of state property in connection with the alleged sale of a UTV to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, a move investigators say personally benefited him.

Court records show two additional felony charges of bribery by public official were filed Friday against Morris.

In the first count, Morris is accused of receiving a discount for a lift kit on a personal side-by-side in exchange for up charging repair invoices on sheriff patrol vehicles. The second count involves hail damage being repaired for free on a personal vehicle owned by Morris "in exchange for his promise to provide future business" from his department for future repairs.

Pittsburg County Commissioners voted May 20 to file a document titled "Accusation for removal of sheriff of Pittsburg County, Christopher Morris, by the Pittsburg County Board of County Commissioners."

The petition alleged that Morris willfully and habitually, "with bad or evil purpose," neglected the duties of his office by acting in "an inexcusably reckless manner."

Court documents filed Friday show the hearing for the petition is currently set for the July trial docket at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

All Pittsburg County District Judges recused themselves from the case with Kelly Hake, the presiding judge for the East Central Judicial Administrative District given the task of assigning judges to the two cases.

To serve as magistrate judge in the criminal case, Hake assigned Cherokee County Special Judge Jerry Moore.

Serving as district judge in the criminal case is Wagoner County District Judge Douglas Kirkley.

Creek County Associate District Judge Laura Farris was assigned by Hake to preside over the petition to remove Morris.

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp, who is prosecuting the criminal case against Morris, will represent the commissioners during the removal proceedings. He also signed the petition. Morris is represented in both cases by the McAlester-based law firm Gotcher and Beaver.

Morris in statements has said the truth will come out and said politics was behind the criminal charge filed against him.

The sheriff also said he was disappointed in the Board's decision "after only hearing one side of the story."

"I've done nothing wrong, and I am concentrating on winning the election June 18 and my day in court. The sheriff is elected by the people, the people elected me and the people should be the only ones to be able to remove me. Whether it's by trial or election!"

No additional hearings in the criminal cases have been scheduled as of Friday afternoon. As of now, all hearings will be held in Pittsburg County.