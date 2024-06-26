Criminal charges dropped against Austin officer who shot Michael Ramos

The Austin police officer who shot and killed Michael Ramos will no longer face criminal charges for the 2020 shooting, Travis County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Chris Taylor fatally shot Ramos, an unarmed Black and Latino man, in April 2020, shortly before a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, leading to mass protests against police brutality across the country. In Austin, Ramos was a central figure throughout those demonstrations.

Taylor was charged with murder, but his trial last year ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict. Prosecutors attempted to bring the case to trial again, but a grand jury Tuesday declined to indict Taylor on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, deadly conduct and manslaughter. Prosecutors then decided to drop the charges.

“We are surprised and disappointed at this result, but we also respect the grand jury's decision and time,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement. “Our hearts continue to break for the Ramos family, who we know are still grieving.”

Videos of the shooting show someone called 911, claiming Ramos and a woman were using drugs in a car outside an apartment complex. The caller first said Ramos pointed a gun at the woman, then said he was holding it up.

Arriving officers ordered Ramos to exit his vehicle, raise his hands, and lift his shirt. He complied, but then moved back towards his car door, visibly distressed, repeatedly yelling that he didn't have a gun and asking officers not to shoot. Seconds later, Officer Mitchell Pieper fired a "less lethal" lead pellet-filled bag at Ramos, who then re-entered his car and started to drive away. Officer Taylor fired three rounds at the moving vehicle, killing Ramos.

Taylor claims he fired because once Ramos began driving, he feared for the safety of his colleagues. An Austin Police Department report concluded that Ramos intended to use the moving vehicle as a deadly weapon and found that Taylor was justified to shoot. Austin police also later said Ramos did not have a firearm.

After this mistrial, Taylor got placed on administrative duty with pay. The Austin Police Department has yet to respond to requests about Taylor’s current standing.

While campaigning for district attorney in 2020, Garza vowed to pursue police misconduct cases. According to the Austin American-Statesman, he has so far been unable to successfully secure a criminal conviction against any officers.

