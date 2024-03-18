Criminal charges brought against LeRoy dog breeders

Mar. 18—LEROY, Minn. — A rural LeRoy couple has been charged with multiple counts of mistreatment of animals weeks after officials took 15 German Shepherd dogs and puppies from their property.

Elham Alayyoub, 45, and Donald Anderson, 79, were each charged with nine counts of misdemeanor mistreatment of animals in complaints filed in Fillmore County District Court on Monday morning, March 18, 2024.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and Animal Humane Society

executed a search warrant at their home in Beaver Township,

near LeRoy. They seized the animals which included seven adult dogs ranging in age from 2 to 4 years old and eight puppies, two at about 6 months of age and six puppies that were 8 weeks old at the time. The dogs are in the care of the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office began investigating the mistreatment of the animals after Anderson contacted the agency in February to report his dogs were being poisoned. Anderson said two of his breeding German shepherds had died within about two weeks. Anderson said both had been vomiting blood before their deaths, according to a search warrant.

According to the criminal complaint, Investigator Sgt. Daniel Dornink suggested to Anderson he have a veterinarian examine the recently deceased dog. A report from the University of Minnesota's laboratory which examined the deceased dog found the dog was "markedly underweight" and in "poor condition." The dog was dehydrated and at a high risk of starvation, the report shows. The cause of death was determined to be cardiovascular failure along with intestinal volvulus — a twisted intestine.

The charges come on the day when testimony is scheduled to continue in a civil hearing in Fillmore County District Court challenging the seizure. Testimony began March 8 and was continued to March 18.

The criminal complaints filed against Alayyoub and Anderson describe the dogs as underweight and having low muscle mass.

According to the criminal complaint all the dogs appeared to be suffering from malnutrition, most had matted fur caked with urine and feces.

Tia, a 1-year-old pregnant female, appeared to be suffering from chronic malnutrition, the complaint shows. Tia gave birth to a litter of puppies at the Animal Humane Society, according to testimony in the March 8 hearing.

Witness testimony in the challenge to the warrant seizure continues Monday.