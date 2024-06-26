Criminal charge filed against man shot at by police after Far East Side stabbing incident

A man accused of stabbing multiple people on the Far East Side before he was shot at by Columbus police is now facing a criminal charge.

Benjamin Kelch, 64, is currently charged with one count of felonious assault, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Kelch remains hospitalized but in police custody.

Related coverage: There have been 8 shootings involving Franklin County police agencies in 2024. Here's what we know

Around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, police got multiple 911 calls about Kelch attempting to stab people inside his home on the 300 block of Hoskins Way, Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua said.

Officers who went to the home saw Kelch on the front steps with a knife. Fuqua said the man ignored multiple verbal commands from the officers to drop the knife, resulting in an officer attempting to use a stun gun to subdue him.

The stun gun missed Kelch and at least one officer fired their handgun at Kelch, Fuqua said. It is unknown if the bullet struck Kelch.

Columbus police subdued and arrested a man wielding a knife who stabbed three people Tuesday afternoon on the 300 block of Hoskins Way on the Far East Side.

A stun gun was used a second time and successfully subdued Kelch, Fuqua said.

Court records say officers saw Kelch approach a man who was sitting on the home's front porch while Kelch was holding a knife.

The man and two other people at the home were taken to area hospitals for treatment of stab wounds, court records say. A witness told detectives they saw Kelch stab the man on the front porch of the home before officers arrived.

A court date for Kelch has not yet been set.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot at by Columbus police charged in stabbing