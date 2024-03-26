Criminal case against mother of Jesse Wilson dismissed

Maricopa County prosecutors recently filed a motion to dismiss the criminal case against Crystal Wilson, whom authorities arrested and extradited in connection to the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adoptive son Jesse Wilson.

Jesse was last sighted alive in 2016 at his residence in Buckeye. His remains were discovered approximately six miles away from his home around two years after he went missing.

In December 2022, Crystal was apprehended in Gainesville, Georgia, on a single charge of abandonment or concealment of a deceased body following an indictment by a Maricopa County grand jury. Subsequently, she was released on her own recognizance.

Buckeye Police Chief Robert Sanders expressed his disappointment in the development.

"We are disappointed the criminal case against Crystal Wilson will not be moving forward at this time," Sanders said in a written statement. "While Buckeye police worked closely with prosecutors to secure a grand jury indictment and make an arrest, it has been determined the evidence would not be enough to secure a conviction. We thank the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for their assistance."

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

