Here Are the Crimes & Punishments Under HK’s New Security Bill

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong published a 212-page bill on Friday for its proposed new security law, which the government is seeking to fast-track into legislation.

Below are some of the key points:

Treason, Insurrection

A conviction for treason or insurrection will carry punishments of up to life in prison.

State Secrets, Espionage

The unlawful possession of state secrets will be punishable by up to 7 years of prison, while those convicted of unlawful acquisition of state secrets will face as long as 7 years.

The unlawful disclosure of state secrets will carry a punishment of as long as 10 years in prison. The unlawful disclosure of confidential information endangering national security will be punishable by up to 7 years of prison.

Espionage will be punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Sedition

Sedition will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while possession of seditious material will be punishable by 3 years imprisonment.

External Intelligence Organizations

People convicted of helping any external intelligence organization with acts endangering national security can be jailed for 14 years.

Aiding Fugitives

Helping fund or partnering with absconders charged with national security crimes will be punishable by 7 years imprisonment.

Sabotage

Sabotage endangering national security will be punishable by 20 years in prison.

Cybercrimes

Convictions on acts endangering national security using computers or electronic systems will be punishable by 20 years imprisonment.

