Crime of Week: Man uses gun to rob Lower Valley sweepstakes business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding a man who used a handgun to hold up a Lower Valley sweepstakes business earlier this month.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, a man armed with a handgun walked into Blazing Sweepstakes at 7215 Alameda.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

The man threatened the cashier and demanded money from the business, according to Crime Stoppers.

The armed suspect also stole two cell phones that were on the employee’s desk. The suspect was wearing a facemask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and tan shoes or work boots. The handgun was described as a dark-colored revolver.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash towards the rear of the business.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

