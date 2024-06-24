Crime of Week: Man threatens 2 others with gun in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who is alleged to have threatened with a gun two other men who were walking Sunday morning, May 19 in El Paso’s Lower Valley.







This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At 10 a.m. May 19, two men were walking north on Giles when a man in a red pickup truck pointed a gun at them, according to a news release sent by Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect was captured on video walking into the DK Store at 800 N. Carolina.

The suspect is Hispanic, in his late 30s or 40s, short, has a small build, a mustache and a goatee and is balding on top, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect was in a red two-door older model Nissan pickup truck and drove off on Carolina towards North Loop. He is alleged to have pointed a black handgun toward the victims.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

