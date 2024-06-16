Crime of Week: Man shot, killed in Northeast neighborhood in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in solving a murder that happened last year in a Northeast neighborhood.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week,” as publicized by Crime Stoppers.

Police: Man found with gunshot wound in car was a murder victim

A little after 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, police officers responded to a call about a vehicle that had crashed into a yard at the 5900 block of Ameen.

Daniel Antonio Mergil

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil, was found to have been shot and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting took place near the 6100 block of Ameen, near the U-Haul storage facility. A black, 4-door sedan was captured on video fleeing from the scene, according to Crime Stoppers.

Suspect vehicle in murder of Daniel Antonio Mergil

The vehicle has chromed rims and possibly chrome door handles, Crime Stoppers said.

Mergil left behind a wife and a young child.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

