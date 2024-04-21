Crime of Week: Man shoots, wounds another man at convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who shot and wounded another man at an East El Paso convenience store last week in an apparent dispute while gassing up.

This is this week’s featured Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Monday, April 15, a couple was putting gas in their vehicle at the Circle K convenience store located at 1135 Joe Battle Blvd.

Crime Stoppers is seeking a man who shot another man at an East El Paso convenience store on April 15. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

The couple was parked at one of the pumps, and the driver of another vehicle became upset and “stared at them,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Moments later, the driver of that second vehicle parked behind the couple and fired a handgun at the couple. A bullet struck the back window of the car and wounded the man who was part of the couple.

The shooter is described as an Hispanic male with a thin to medium build, light complexion and appears to be in his early 20s, Crime Stoppers said

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red tie-dyed shirt with a white logo on the back and red lettering, black sweatpants and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or go online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

