Crime of the Week: Man injured after shooting at South-Central park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying those involved in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man wounded Sunday, Feb. 25 in a park in South-Central El Paso.

1 person shot at park in South-Central El Paso

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, a group of car clubs was having a cookout at Lincoln Park at 4001 Durazno when a group of teens at the park became involved in an argument, according to a press release sent by Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says one of the teens fired a handgun multiple times, wounding a 47-year-old man who was a bystander.

The shooter is a Hispanic male, 16 to 19 years of age, and was wearing a camouflaged color jacket, according to Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, the teen gunman was with at least three other teens, and they ran towards Roosevelt Street, according to witnesses.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

