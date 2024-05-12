Crime of the Week: Man holds up Northeast Pizza Hut at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who held up a Northeast El Paso pizzeria at gunpoint Saturday evening, April 27.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At 10:40 p.m. on April 27, a man walked into the Pizza Hut at 6110 Dyer, pointing a black handgun. He threatened an employee who was at the cash register and demanded money from the business, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4 in height, and has a thin build and short hair.

He wore a bandana over his face, a burgundy hooded jacket with gray sleeves, a blue or gray long-sleeve shirt, light-colored pants and black Puma brand athletic shoes, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

