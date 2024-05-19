Crime of the Week: Man holds up Northeast convenience store with knife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who held up a Northeast El Paso convenience store with a knife Friday evening, April 26.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At 10 p.m. on April 26, a man walked into the DK Store located at 4413 Dyer armed with a large knife. He threatened the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says the clerk refused to give the suspect the money and after multiple failed attempts to get the money, the suspect stabbed the back of the cash register and walked out.

The suspect is a Hispanic man, 5-foot-6 in height, with a medium to larger build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a logo, a blue neck gaiter, a light-colored T-shirt with a logo in the front, black shorts with white trim, black socks and checkered Vans-style shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

