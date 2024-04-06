Crime of the Week: Man burglarizes truck in residential driveway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who burglarized a truck parked in a residential driveway during the middle of the day.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

At 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, a man walked up to a parked truck in a residential driveway at the 5300 block of Marcillus Ave. in Northeast El Paso, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect opened the driver-side door and took various items, including a wallet and an electronic vehicle accessory. The total value of the property stolen is approximately $600.

The suspect is a white male with a mustache and beard and appears to have a larger build. He was wearing a black baseball cap with the letter “B” on the front, a dark shirt, a black jacket, dark pants and red high-top shoes, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

