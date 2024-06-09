Crime of the Week: Driver flees after running over, killing woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a driver who fled after running over and killing a woman on Tuesday evening, May 28 in West El Paso.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

A little past 9:50 p.m. May 28, a woman began to cross the 6400 block of Doniphan at Borderland.

Crime Stoppers said she was crossing the street from west to east when the driver of a pickup truck struck her.

The woman died at the scene and the driver fled the scene northbound on Doniphan, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the truck involved appears to be a full-size grey or silver truck and may possibly have a cover on the bed. The vehicle should have front end damage due to the crash.

Anyone with any information on this fatal hit-and-run crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

