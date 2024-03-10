Crime of Week: Couple steals tires, cash from East EP business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a couple who were recorded breaking into an East El Paso tire business and stealing cash and tires.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

At about 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, a couple exited a small pickup truck and walked toward C&M Tires at 8900 Viscount.

They broke a window and forced their way inside of the business, according to Crime Stoppers.

After “ransacking items” inside the business, the found a small amount of cash. Each of them grabbed two Ironman GEN3 tires and left the business, according to Crime Stoppers.

The total value of the tires was estimated at $560.

Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and were believed to be using gloves. Investigators know someone has information on the identity of this burglarizing couple.

Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

