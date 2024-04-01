Crime of Week: Couple burglarizes multiple businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for your help in finding a couple who has burglarized multiple businesses across the city.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

A little past 4:30 a.m. on March 7, a couple burglarized at least three different businesses along the 6800 and 6900 blocks of Gateway East, according to Crime Stoppers.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers

The businesses that were burglarized were 5.11 Tactical, Movil and Sports Xplosion.

In these three burglaries, the couple broke the front glass door to the businesses and went inside. The couple searched for cash and stole merchandise.

They are also believed to be involved in a burglary that took place on Feb. 9 at C&M Tires at 8900 Viscount and other similar burglaries. The suspects wear hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglarizing couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

