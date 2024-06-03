Crime of Week: 2 men threaten bar employee with rifle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding two men who threatened a bar employee with a rifle during a robbery attempt last month in South-Central El Paso.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week.”

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, two men entered the Oasis Bar at 5610 El Paso Dr. One of the men was armed with a rifle, Crime Stoppers said.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

They threatened a bar employee and demanded money, according to Crime Stoppers.

They were unable to get any money and fled. Both are described as Hispanic, in their mid- to late 20s with an average height. They spoke Spanish.

The first suspect was of medium build, wore a black ski mask, a white hooded jacket, and light-colored pants. The second suspect was described as skinny and wore a light-colored hooded jacket and dark gray sweatpants.



Anyone with any information on the identity of these robbers should call Crime Stoppers

of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

