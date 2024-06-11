Crime top concern for Louisiana residents; Here's how Gov. Jeff Landry focused on issue

Crime continues to be Louisiana residents' top concern after Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans were listed among America's most dangerous cities last year, according to an LSU survey, which is why new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry made the issue a tenet of his campaign and first six months in office.

The results of the second report issued from the annual LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs 2024 Louisiana Survey showed 28% of those who responded said crime is the state's biggest problem, up from 19% in last year's survey, when it also was the biggest concern.

It's the first time in two decades of the survey that Louisiana residents have identified an issue other than the economy or education as their top concern for two consecutive years.

"Historically, it's amost always a race between education and the economy, with the exception of outliers like COVID or a devastating hurricane season," said Michael Henderson, director of the Louisiana Survey, in an interview with USA Today Network. "But there's never been two years in a row where education or the economy wasn't No. 1 until now, which illustrates that crime remains top of mind."

Landry recognized this during his campaign last year as two 2023 studies ranked Louisiana as the most dangerous state in America, noting it was first for most murders per capita and fifth or most assaults per capita.

He called the new Legislature in for a Special Session on crime in January soon after his inauguration.

"No one, regardless of their neighborhood or ZIP code, should feel unsafe," Landry said then. "We all want safer communities. We will defend and uplift our law enforcement officials and deliver true justice to crime victims who have been overlooked for far too long. I am eager to enact real change that makes Louisiana a safer state for all.”

The Legislature advanced Landry's tough-on-crime agenda in January, expanding the methods to execute condemned prisoners, shrinking opportunities for parole, increasing the list of crimes for which juveniles can be jailed and stiffening punishment for carjacking.

Lawmakers carried that theme into the recently concluded Regular Session, passing related tough-on-crime legislation.

Those surveyed weren't asked about specific legislation passed in the first six months of 2024, but about half of state residents (48%) said Louisiana’s criminal justice system is not tough enough in its handling of crime, while only 17% said the system is too tough.

The Louisiana Survey polled 511 adult residents from across the state via telephone about how they view their government and its policies. It was conducted from March 20 to April 23 with a 5.6% margin of error.

Additionally, the Louisiana Survey polled 540 adult residents in a parallel survey administered online. The survey was conducted from March 25 to April 3, with a 6% margin of error. The report describes results from the traditional telephone-based survey but also presents results of the online survey.

