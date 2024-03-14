Crime Stoppers: Two wanted on felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers Lansing Police need your help locating two men wanted on felony warrants and they’re asking for information related to two shootings in the city.

Joshua Eric Deaton

Lansing Police are looking for Joshua Eric Deaton. Deaton, 45, is wanted on a felony warrant for assault in the city.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Edward Lamont Dzik

Also in Lansing, Edward Lamont Dzik is wanted on two felony warrants for burglary.

Dzik, 40, is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Information on Shootings

Lansing Police are looking for information about a shooting that occurred at the Ventnor Apartments on Feb. 29. They say the shooting occurred at about 5:15 p.m. that evening.

The shooting grew out of a fight among three individuals. One party left the scene, but returned with a gun. Two men were shot.

Police are looking for information on two men they say may have been involved. The first man is described as a black male in his 30s to 40s. He has a dark complexion and is between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 foot 1 inch tall. He had a mustache and was wearing an MSU jacket at the time of the incident.

The second man is described as a black male with light complexion who is between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 9 inches in height. He is described as having a medium build and being in his 60s.

In a second incident Feb. 29, on the pedestrian bridge near Reo Rd. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. a man was struck by a bullet. That happened about 6:30 p.m. No one saw who may have shot the gun resulting in the man’s injuries. The location of this shooting is very near the shooting at the Ventnor Apartments at 5:15 p.m. that same night.

