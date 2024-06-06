Crime Stoppers: Two wanted on felonies, two requests for information

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers law enforcement needs your help locating two people with felony warrants. And two police agencies are asking for information related to thefts.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Ronnie C Vaughn

Photo Courtesy Jackson County Law Enforcement. (WLNS)

Ronnie C Vaughn, 51, is being sought by law enforcement in Jackson. He has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He’s 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has sandy hair and blue eyes.

Destiny Kaitlyn Torrence

Photo Courtesy Eaton County Law Enforcement. (WLNS)

Destiny Kaitlyn Torrence, 29, is being sought by law enforcement in Eaton County. She has two probation violation warrants. She’s described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and 320 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing Trailer from Shiawassee Count

Photo Courtesy Shiawassee County. (WLNS)

Shiawassee County Sheriff Department is seeking information on the theft of this enclosed trailer. The trailer is used by the Shiawassee County Health Department. It was stolen in the city of Corunna.

Information Sought on Auto Theft

Photos Courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Police in Lansing are seeking information about a car theft that occurred June 2 about 10 a.m. The vehicle was parked in the 200 block of N. Grand Ave. at the time of theft.

