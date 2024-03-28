Crime Stoppers: Two sought on felony warrants, one attempt to identify
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs you help locating two men with felony warrants. And police in Lansing are seeking information to identify a person allegedly involved in an attempted robbery.
If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.
Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell
Jackson Police are looking for Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Mitchell is 52-years-old and 5 foot 9 inches. He weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Frederick Lamont Greer
Lansing Police are looking for Frederick Lamont Greer, 40. He’s being sought on a felony warrant for burglary. He is described as 6 foot tall and weighing 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Help Identify
Lansing Police are trying to identify this person. Officials report the person was involved in an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South Washington Sq. on Feb. 23, 2024.
