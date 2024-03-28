Crime Stoppers: Two sought on felony warrants, one attempt to identify

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs you help locating two men with felony warrants. And police in Lansing are seeking information to identify a person allegedly involved in an attempted robbery.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell

Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell Courtesy Photo Jackson Law Enforcement

Jackson Police are looking for Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Mitchell is 52-years-old and 5 foot 9 inches. He weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Frederick Lamont Greer

Frederick Lamont Greer (Courtesy Lansing Police Department)

Lansing Police are looking for Frederick Lamont Greer, 40. He’s being sought on a felony warrant for burglary. He is described as 6 foot tall and weighing 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Help Identify

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police are trying to identify this person. Officials report the person was involved in an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South Washington Sq. on Feb. 23, 2024.

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

