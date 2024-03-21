Crime Stoppers: Three seek to identify cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers law enforcement needs your assistance in identify individuals involved in various crimes.

Shooting on Long Blvd. Oct. 19, 2023

At about 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2023, there was an exchange of gunfire between multiple individuals. Some were on foot and some were in a black color sedan. Multiple residences in the 900 block of Long Blvd. in Lansing were struck with gunfire during the exchange.

Video from the area captured two males fleeing on foot. Lansing Police are seeking the identity of these two men.

Help Identify This Man

Lansing Police are looking for information on a man believed to have been involved multiple crimes including aggravated assault, destruction of property and fraud. He was in the company of an unidentified woman.

Police say he is driving a silver Ford Fusion that “appears to be painted black.”

Help Identify a Man Suspected of Stealing Packages

Lansing Police are seeking to identify this man. They say he is the suspect in a string of thefts from porches in Lansing. One of the thefts occurred March 5, 2024 in the 2000 block of Victor Ave. Police say he is driving a black Ford Fusion.

